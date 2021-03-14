Marshall Fire Department battled a second fire today, around 7:22 p.m. in the 2200 block of Harris Road.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper noted.
“At 7:22 p.m., Marshall fire units were dispatched to the 2200 block of Harris Road for a structure fire,” Cooper informed.
The fire chief said the homeowners noticed smoke billowing from their storeroom located within close proximity of the residence and quickly called 911.
“Firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control which totally destroyed a storeroom and greenhouse,” said Cooper. “With the aid of Emergency Services District No. 3 supplying personnel and equipment, firefighters were able to prevent any fire damage to the residence.”
“Limited water supply from a distant fire hydrant created challenges that could have been detrimental had it not been for the support of ESD3 lead by Chief John Pritchard,” said Cooper. “This area has limited fire hydrants, and although we laid two full trucks of supply fire hose, we were unable to reach the fire. ESD3 brought water tenders and personnel to help.”
“This invariably prevented a bad situation from becoming tragic,” he said.
Cooper said the cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the occupants did inform that a heat lamp used to keep their pets warm was in the area where the fire originated.
“Firefighters did an outstanding job preventing any extension into the house,” Chief Cooper praised. “There were no injuries noted.
The fire was the second for MFD Sunday. Early Sunday morning, around 3:30 a.m., Marshall firefighters responded to a house fire call near Sanford Street and University Avenue, involving a trapped occupant.
The elderly man was hospitalized early Sunday after fire crews pulled him from his burning home, according Chief Cooper.
“Each of these fires today has presented with their own separate challenges but I am very proud our guys have stood up to the test,” Cooper said Sunday night.
The second fire response was under the command of Battalion Chief Jeremy Mechel.