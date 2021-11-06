One Marshall church, Greater Oak Grove Baptist, recently took its ministry outside of the four walls and into the community, hosting a revival on the grounds of Belaire Manor Apartments in order to share the love of Christ with the apartment complex that’s been victim of frequent crime.
“The church ought to live on the inside of you,” guest speaker the Rev. Michael Black said as he addressed the outdoor congregation. “That’s why I thank God for this vision, because if the people won’t come to us, it’s our job to go to them.”
“The only thing we’re doing is we’re standing on the Great Commission and the Great Commission says: Go, ye therefore into all of the world,” explained Black. “That’s why when people ask me are you scared to go over there, I said I’m not scared to be going nowhere to preach God’s word, because the only thing we’re going to be dealing with is people.”
The three-day revival kicked off Oct. 20 with the theme: Redeem, Reclaim, Revive. The revival offered a relaxed atmosphere as the church provided folding chairs, bottled water and an invitation to come as you are to hear God’s word.
“We thank God for the vision; we thank God for the Greater Oak Grove Church,” Black said as he thanked all for coming out to support. “It is my prayer that this vision will flourish and that it will go throughout the streets of Marshall, letting somebody know that there is a reality in serving a true and a living God.”
Greater Oak Grove pastor Otis Amy said the vision to adopt the complex for community outreach opportunities started about three years ago, following the shooting death of a young man at the grounds.
“Three or four years ago, we were having a revival at our church and at the end of the revival we were having a church picnic. During the picnic, there was a homicide out here and I came out here with one of the deacons, and it was his nephew; and I saw all of the distress and all of the chaos and I said we need to move this church outside and let it be a ministry like church is supposed to be — an outreach,” Amy recalled. “So we kind of adopted this area because we have so many members who live and grew up at Belaire.”
The church has conducted a toy drive for families at Belaire for the past three years, as part of the outreach. This is the first time for the revival.
“The vision is the Great Commission — go ye to all the world and preach the gospel, baptizing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost,” Amy shared. “The vision is that the ministry, the work of the church is going and spreading the gospel.
“Sometimes we get so bogged down in church work that we forget to do the work of the church, so this is the work of the church is to go out and spread the gospel,” the pastor said.
The revival turned out fruitful, drawing many believers and welcoming new ones into the body of Christ.
“It’s been great,” said Amy. “We did a couple of weeks of teaching at church on the Great Commission and on saving one... We had some people that committed their life,” he said, sharing how heaven rejoices when one gives their life to Jesus.
The pastor was also thrilled to see the support of several pastors throughout the community who came to support the vision. The first night saw a total of 16 ministers.
“That’s so pleasing to me because sometimes, as ministers, we focus so much on our own individual congregations that we don’t fellowship like we should with each another,” said Amy. “So this has been a big part of that as well.”
Amy was also happy to have the Rev. Black accept their invitation to serve as guest speaker for the occasion. Black, a former Marshall resident, is now pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church, of Kansas City, Kansas.
“Rev. Black and I, we literally grew up together and he loves to come to East Texas and this is home for him; so it’s always good to come (back home),” said Amy.
The Spoken Word
On the second night of the three-day revival, Black spoke on the topic, “The Importance of Prayer,” based on the biblical scriptures Acts 12:1-5.
“If you keep living long enough, life will teach you how to pray,” Black preached. “I find out now that I have to pray my way out of situations. In our text, a tremendous report is given here that started out life-threatening, dark and dim for Peter. Circumstances started out life threatening. Deliverance has now come. It all occurred because the church prayed.”
“We better learn how to have an effective prayer life,” Black said as he quoted the Bible verse Luke 18:1.
Reflecting back on the main topic and scriptures of the night, Black highlighted the “good news” of the text.
“While Peter was in prison, the news reached the church of his imprisonment,” said Black. “A prayer meeting of emergency was called. In verse 5, it says prayer was made without ceasing of the church unto God for him.
“I found out that you don’t have to wait to be in a church building,” said Black.
Black pointed out that the prayer meeting in the scriptures wasn’t in a church, but took place in Mary’s house, the mother of John, whose surname was Mark.
“They didn’t gather at Mary’s house to socialize,” the preacher said. “They gathered with a purpose, and that purpose was to pray for Peter.
“And I need to tell you that it was a powerful prayer meeting,” Black said.
Reflecting on the power of prayer, the preacher emphasized how God is in the midst wherever two or three are gathered, touching and agreeing in His name.
“The members of the body of Christ need to know how to call on the name of the Lord. We’re living in a day and a time where we need to learn how to (pray),” said Black. “Some of the best prayers that I ever tried to pray weren’t in a church. It’s been driving down the dangerous highways and byways.”
He encouraged the crowd to PUSH — or “pray until something happens.”
“Prayer changes things,” said Black. “If you want light to come into the midst of a dark situation, learn how to plug into the power source. The way you plug into the power source spiritually is have a little talk with the Lord. In times like these, keep on praying to God. In times like these, keep on telling the good news of the gospel, keep on lifting Him up.”
Upon hearing the message, Amy asked all to pause for a word of prayer as he reiterated the importance of prayer.
“The preacher made it very plain, the importance of prayer,” said Amy. “Pray for those that are standing in need of prayer.”
“Encourage the residents, here at Belaire,” he added. “We come here not to offer silver and gold, but to offer Jesus the Christ.”