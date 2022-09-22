The Northeast Texas Habitat nonprofit organization announced Wednesday that the City of Marshall had awarded the organization over $72,000 to fund its continued critical repair program revitalizing neighborhood homes.
The program aims to correct health and safety hazards in the homes of lower-income elderly individuals, persons with disabilities, and military veterans.
“Marshall is a community that puts its citizens first,” says Garnett Johnson, Director of Community Development. “That is why partnering with Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s Critical Repair program is a pleasure. This program provides many homeowners with home health and safety repairs to guard against hazards like inclement weather. Projects like this are one of many initiatives we look forward to implementing.”
The Northeast Texas Habitat organization began the program officially in Harrison County in 2017, first partenering with the City of Marshall in 2018.
Since it was first created, the program has completed 167 repair projects in Harrison County, with 41 projects in partnership with the city.
The grant will provide funds to repair up to 12 additional homes in Marshall.
“As an organization, we appreciate the City of Marshall for entrusting us to be good stewards of this money which allows Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity to provide much-needed critical repairs to deserving homeowners within the city,” Alexander Gould, vice president of the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, said.
To apply for home repair assistance, contribute, or volunteer, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or (903) 236-0900.