The project formally known as the Perkins Pocket Park has gotten a new name, the plaza project, with city staff giving an update on when the community will be able to enjoy the newly planned outdoor space.
The pocket park project was originally approved in 2021, with grant money available to fund the project through the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.
The grant was originally for $75,000, with plans for the project to be completed within this budget by October 2021.
However, structural issues with the adjoining building, which have caused the exterior brick layers to begin to crumble and fall, created a safety issue which forced the city to reevaluate the project.
Lacy Burson, Marshall’s Main Street Manager, said that the project has gone back to the planning stages, with renderings of a steel barrier for the affected wall as well as plans for a safety net as well to catch additional falling brick pieces currently in the works.
LeAnne White, the city’s economic development manager, said that the project has also pivoted from a park project to a plaza project, which opens the space up to more use opportunities for the community.
White said that these changes will cost the city an additional $90,000 to $100,000 to complete.
“We are excited about the cultural advances this will offer us,” White said, “Downtown is part of our planned cultural arts district, and this fits perfectly into that.”
Other than the move from a park to a plaza, as well as the addition of safety features, Burson said that the original drawings for the outdoor space are planned to be the same.
The project will feature outdoor tables and chairs, a small stage area, as well as a planter and other outdoor furniture and accessories.
White added that there is no specific time line for completion on the project right now, but that once the city receives the renderings from the engineer and is able to begin construction, it will be six months until completion.
“We are excited to have another downtown space that the community can come use and enjoy,” Burson said.
Additional plans to rename the plaza space are also being made, with Burson stating that the city would go to downtown boards including the Main Street Board, the Visit Marshall Board, the Historical Landmark Preservation Board and others to vote on the new name.