The Marshall alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host its annual Community Health Fair next month, and is looking for any interested participants to sign up for the annual fair.
The organization’s annual health fair is planned for Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church, at 2200 Pemberton St. with the goal to showcase local individuals and businesses or other organizations that provide products and services for area residents.
Organization members said that the focus is mind, body and finance, so vendors with behavioral services; medical, healthy lifestyle and recreational services; educational services; financial services; social services; or similar are encouraged to participate. There is no vendor fee for participating in the event.
Anyone interested in participating can contact the organization at macdst44@gmail.com for more information and instructions on registering for the event.
In addition to information about area resources, the annual health fair also includes free blood pressure and glucose screenings, free flu shots, free HIV testing, aerobic-type activity, crafts and door prizes, along with fun and games.
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world; an organization rooted in sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action.
The sorority currently has over 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, West Africa, Southern African, United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea.
The Marshall Alumnae Chapter’s signature programs and annual events are Delta Academy, Delta GEMS, Community Health Fair, Red Hat Luncheon and Jabberwock.