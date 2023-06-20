The community of Marshall came together Monday in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth at an event hosted by The Arts Alliance and Marshall Main Street.
The Arts Alliance helmed by Executive Director Gayle F. Ewing-Keyes, alongside Marshall Main Street, hosted the YouKnighted Band, historian and storyteller Decee Cornish, food trucks, craft vendors, and the Art for Charity Gallery — all of which were open to the public in the downtown area.
To kick off the celebrations, the organizations held a ribbon cutting event followed by the Juneteenth Commemoration Ceremony featuring Mt. Zion Spiritual Church Pastor Sylvester Allen and keynote speaker city councilperson Reba Godfrey. The song “JUNE,” originally composted by Ewing-Keys, was also performed for the community by Marshall native Heather Buffin Pena.
“Everyone should be able to find a reason to celebrate Juneteenth because we are all Americans,” said Ewing-Keys.