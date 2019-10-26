HALLSVILLE — The king and queens of East Texas’ Friday Night Lights were crowned at Marshall and Hallsville High Schools on Friday as each school celebrated its annual homecoming games.
The two high schools were the last in the area to celebrate their districts’ annual homecoming football games and crown their king and queen high school royalty.
At Marshall’s Maverick Stadium on Friday, seniors Darius Williams and Crystal Olvera took home the king and queen titles just before the Mavericks faced off against Nacogdoches.
At Hallsville High School’s Coliseum on Friday, seniors Kelci Wilson and Nolan Sirmons took home the queen and king honors before the start of the Bobcats’ game against Jacksonville.
The Karnack ISD Indians, which have a kindergarten through eighth grade campus, will host their homecoming in January with the school’s basketball team.