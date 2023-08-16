Marshall ISD and Hallsville ISD welcomed students across their campuses on Tuesday for the first day of school in the new 2023-24 school year.
Marshall ISD
Marshall students across all campuses returned to school for the first day of the new academic year. Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley described what she called a wonderful start to the 2023-24 school year.
“Buses were rolling, schedules were getting handed out, and breakfasts and lunches were served on time,” said Langley. “As I visited each campus today, students were acclimating well, making new friends and visiting with old friends. Our teachers were giving guidance about the new year, with our older Mavs quickly getting back into their routines and our youngest Mavs learning new routines.”
“It’s an exciting time to be a Maverick,” said Langley. “We look forward to a remarkable school year filled with academic and social growth for every child! GO MAVS!”
At William B. Travis Elementary School, Principal Tamekia Johnson said the teachers are excited to have the kids back, and the school is off to a great start for the new academic year.
“As educators, we are challenged to make a difference in the lives of all students,” said Johnson. “We are shaping the lives of students so that they can become the next lawyers, engineers, educators, doctors, journalists, and the list goes on. WBT is prideful about the academic success of our scholars.”
“We are excited to start the 2023-2024 school year,” said Johnson.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD also welcomed back students for the new school year across all of their campuses, and the district took to Facebook to say the first day of school went smoothly.
“The first day of school went smoothly, and our little cubs seemed eager to get started,” read the official Hallsville ISD Facebook post. “It’s always a great day to be a Bobcat!”
Hallsville ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Academic Leadership Shauna Hittle said the district welcomed 4,811 students from Pre-K to 12th grade for a great start to the new school year.
“Our sixth-graders settled quickly into their new location this year where we have combined fifth and sixth grade at our Intermediate School. West Elementary was able to start in their building this year,” said Hittle. “These schools, along with our other schools, have had a successful day of learning new routines, new teachers and in a few places, new administrators. Overall, it has been a smooth start.”
“We are proud to serve our community and happy to have returning and new students with us again finally,” said Hittle.