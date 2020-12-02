The Marshall and Hallsville ISD Education Foundations both began online fundraisers on Tuesday that will help fund grants to teachers to enhance classroom learning.
The Marshall Education Foundation kicked off its “Merry Maverick Backyard Party” on Tuesday which offers supporters a chance to win a full package party, all by purchasing a $5 raffle ticket.
The Merry Maverick Backyard Party is a total prize valued at $2,000 that includes the following: a Beats Speaker donated by Guice Oilfield, Custom Corn Hole Boards donated by Robert Evans, two chairs donated by Grasshopper Lawn Care, two outdoor heaters donated by Brad Burris, a 28 inch Blackstone Grill donated by Patterson, a $100 Brookshire’s Gift Card donated by Nicholson Contractors, a $100 Bear Creek Smokehouse gift card donated by the Shoult’s Family, a Custom Mav Coaster Set donated by Vandal Leatherwork and a Yeti Roadie Cooler donated by First Methodist Day School.
Tickets can be purchased at First Methodist Day School or at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Marshall for $5 each. The drawing will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 at Patterson.
For more information, visit the Foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs
Hallsville ISD Education Foundation
Each year the Hallsville ISD Education Foundation celebrates its biggest fundraiser of the year, “Get Rowdy, Get Loud” but this year, the party has gone virtual with an online auction that kicked off Tuesday and ends Dec. 8.
“Get Rowdy, Get Loud at Home” offers supporters a chance to bid or buy online auction items donated by area businesses and individuals. The online auction, which can be found at https://one.bidpal.net/GRGLatHome/welcome and runs through 9 p.m. on Dec. 8.
This year’s online auction offers items from Lego birthday parties to Scentsy baskets, to vacations to Cabo and everything in between. The money raised from the sale of the auction items will go to fund teacher grants to enhance classroom learning for students.
For more information about the foundation and the auction, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HallsvilleEducationFoundation