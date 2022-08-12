School is in session...
Marshall and Hallsville High School students were welcomed to newly updated and renovated campuses on Thursday as they returned to the classroom for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“Marshall ISD has had a wonderful beginning to the 2022-23 school year,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Thursday. “I visited each campus today, and our students were learning campus routines and getting to know those in their classes. I saw students participating in ice breakers activities, eating together, asking questions and appearing to enjoy being back at school. Our Marshall ISD staff was doing a great job of making our students feel welcome.”
Marshall High School students in several classes across the campus were sitting in newly renovated and outfitted classrooms on Thursday, including the Mavettes drill team members who enjoyed a Chick-fil-A breakfast while sitting in their new dance room.
The automotive tech program also has new classrooms, along with the Junior ROTC students who also gained a new obstacle course for training.
The culinary arts students will soon be meeting in their newly updated commercial grade kitchen with all new equipment, as the project is almost near completion.
Langley also had some reminders for parents and the community at large.
“Those driving their students, please be patient with each other,” she said. “Also, please come join us for Marshall High School volleyball on Aug. 18 and 19, Meet the Mavs for all sports athletes at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Maverick Stadium and a football scrimmage with Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 in Tyler.”
Over at Hallsville High School, students would have noticed the new Performing Arts Center as they approached their campus, as the new 1,000 seat auditorium was finished just in time for the district’s staff to host its convocation ceremony in it last week.
Hallsville ISD’s new West Elementary School, which was originally slated to open this week for the new school year, is running behind on construction due to supply chain issues. Hallsville ISD Board President Jay Nelson said last week the district hopes to have students attend the new campus after the Christmas holiday break for the start of the spring semester.
“The first day of school was a huge success,” Hallsville ISD spokeswoman Gwendolyn Walker said Thursday. “Our students arrived eager to learn, and the administrators and staff welcomed them with open arms. With us having to reconfigure our campuses until West Elementary is complete, it could have been a logistics nightmare, but everything flowed very well. Traffic seemed to flow better than previous first days, and we will continue to work on making it a smooth commute throughout the district. We appreciate the patience of our parents and the community as we transition into this new school year. We are looking forward to a safe and productive year.”
Marshall and Hallsville ISD students weren’t the only ones to sit in their desks for the first time this school year as Jefferson and Karnack ISD students were the first to kick off their school year when school began on Tuesday.
Waskom ISD students and Panola Charter School Systems, which includes Texas Early College High School in Marshall, began their school year on Wednesday.
Harleton and Elysian Fields ISD students will return to school on Aug. 15.