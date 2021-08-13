HALLSVILLE — The welcome music was playing and cars were lined up the street at Marshall and Hallsville ISD campuses on Thursday morning as Harrison County’s two largest school districts kicked off the 2021-22 school year.
First time and returning Mavericks and Bobcats were welcomed back by teachers, administrators and staff at both districts on Thursday as they marked the start of the new school year.
East Texas Baptist University football players were on hand at David Crockett Elementary School in Marshall on Thursday to welcome students with high fives and applause.
At Hallsville North Elementary School, Hallsville High School senior football players took photos with and welcomed young Bobcats to the campus for their first day of school.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Thursday the district’s first day of the 2021-22 school year was one for the record books.
“We had an absolutely phenomenal first day,” Langley said. “I haven’t even made it to my office today. I’ve visited every campus, stopped by classrooms and talked with students, parents, teachers and para-professionals and they said it was a wonderful first day. I was so excited, it’s just a great feeling.”
The district had about 5,100 students registered to start school on Thursday, up from the about 4,800 students previously expected.
Langley said while the first day of school went remarkably well on Thursday, she also wants to remind parents and community members to remain patient throughout the first week of school as the usual traffic associated with the start of a new school year levels out over time.
“Every year, the first week of school, we see some transportation difficulties as we have more car riders than usual, parents are adding and dropping their children from bus riding and bus drivers are adjusting to their routes,” she said. “I just want to ask that everyone remain patient this first week. By this time next week, traffic will be flowing normally.”
Langley also reminded parents, guardians and students to make sure students get enough sleep each night so they will be ready to learn when they get to class each day. Each school year sees students re-adjusting to a new schedule for waking up early and going to bed early.
“Next week will be their first full week schedule,” she said. “They need to make sure they’re getting a good night’s sleep.”
Next up, Elysian Fields ISD and East Texas Baptist University students will begin their school year on Monday, followed by Jefferson and Karnack ISD students returning to school on Aug. 18.