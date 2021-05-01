Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, for the May 1 Marshall, Waskom and Hallsville ISD school board elections.
Marshall ISD
For the Marshall ISD election, voters will fill two at-large trustee seats from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
Voting will take place at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will hold one contested race for one trustee seat, which is currently held by incumbent Lee Gaw. Gaw is being challenged by Beth Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
Voting will take place at Gold Hall Community Center, located at 101 Elm St., in Hallsville, as well as Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 Loop 281, in Longview.
Waskom ISD
For Waskom ISD’s election, voters have a choice of up to two candidates for the trustee at-large position. Candidates are: Jimmy Whorton, Linda Bond, Kathy Baugh, Shanta Bates Chatman and Wade S. Nelson.
Voting will take place only at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, located at 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom.