The word of God will resonate on the historic courthouse lawn Thursday as Marshall’s First Responders Prayer Force observes National Day of Prayer with a special public reading of the Bible, starting at noon.
“It is with great joy to announce to you that we, again, have the privilege of holding a public National Day of Prayer on the lawn of the Historic Courthouse on the square of downtown Marshall on Thursday, May 4 at noon,” Flo Davis with the First Responders Prayer Force stated. “We celebrate this as we never know when this may become a battle of this God-given opportunity to read God’s word aloud.”
The public is invited to participate and join the prayer force in the annual national observance.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows they are invited and welcome,” said Harrison County judge and Prayer Force President Chad Sims.
“This is not a denominational event,” said Sims. “It is a time of scripture reading and prayer for everyone. We’ll do our best to make it a meaningful experience, plus we’ll serve lunch.”
Lunch will include Subway and drinks provided by the prayer force.
“We want you to spend your lunch hour with us,” said Davis.
As a nation founded on Christian values by men and women of prayer, Sims noted that the National Day of Prayer was officially established in 1952 by President Harry Truman.
During the observance, attendees are all assigned chapters to read aloud for one hour, 11 a.m. to noon, as they collectively recite the entire Bible — cover to cover.
The prayer force encourages all attendees to start convening around 11:45 a.m. to prepare for the noon reading.
“We need 125 people (at least) to show up so that the Bible sections will be complete,” Davis noted, welcoming all to bring a lawn chair and a Bible.
“Come join us as we honor God and continue the tradition of those who’ve come before us,” added Sims, inviting all.
Attendees will also have a chance to sign up or renew to become a Prayer Partner for 2023, if they wish. According to its website, https://firstrespondersprayerforce.org, the First Responders Prayer Force is a unified network of Christian members throughout communities who are a spiritual and emotional support network that first responders can turn to anytime for prayers and help.
“Our mission is to lift first responders up through dedicated daily prayers to the Lord seeking His comfort and guidance, to strengthen first responders personal well-being for work and life, and to help build public appreciation and respect for first responders individual and collective efforts and sacrifices,” the website states. “First Responders Prayer Force members work together to help accomplish these things in mutual esteem for it is through diligent prayer that God’s blessings are received, and through appreciation and support that positive results and bonds are created.”