City of Marshall and Harrison County officials announced Wednesday the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.
One of the distribution sites, however, has been booked to capacity. About eight hours after announcing that 144 doses of the vaccine was being offered by Brookshire’s Pharmacy-Hallsville at Marshall Convention Center, by appointment only, this Friday, County Judge Chad Sims informed that all slots had filled quickly.
“Appointments are now being taken for next week at the Marshall-Harrison County Health District,” Judge Sims advised.
The health district has been allocated 100 doses of the COVID vaccine that the district will begin administering on Monday, Jan. 11, by appointment only.
“The doses will be administered to those identified in phase 1A and phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles set forth by Texas DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services),” health district officials advised.
“If you meet the criteria for phase 1A or phase 1B call our office at 903-938-8338 to schedule an appointment,” officials said.
The health district is located behind Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall, at 805 Lindsey Drive.
“No walk-ins (will be) accepted right now and please be patient as their phones have been extremely busy,” Sims said.
An appointment must be made, officials stressed. Only the person on the appointment list will get the vaccine.
According to DSHS, the vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week.
The Department of State Health of Services has provided a map on the website, https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/.../webappvi.../index.html , of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations.
The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent. It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers.
“Interested residents will need to call the provider to obtain information on their process for administering the Vaccine, hours of distribution, location, appointment schedules, and a waitlist if appropriate,” noted Stormy Nickerson, city of Marshall Communications Coordinator.
“Vaccine reports have been limited to date, but the City of Marshall will communicate accurate and comprehensive information about future vaccine opportunities to our residents as it is received,” she said.
City officials shared the following criteria for Phase 1A and 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution:
Phase 1A: Health Care Workers Definition
First Tier
1. Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Such as but not limited to: physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.); additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services; and others having direct contact with patients or infectious materials.
2. Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents, which includes: direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers; and physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff;
3. EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport
4. Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients
5. Residents of long-term care facilities
Second Tier
1. Staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients. Such as but not limited to: physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.); clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/or rehabilitation services; non 9-1-1 transport for routine care; and healthcare workers in corrections and detention facilities
2. Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics;
3. Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID;
4. Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations;
5. Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19, which includes: embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents, and medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents;
6. And school nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.
Phase 1B
- People 65 years of age and older
- People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; solid organ transplantation; obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher); pregnancy; sickle cell disease; and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.