The Marshall Harrison County Health District has free flu vaccines available now for children age 18 and younger that meet the TVFC eligibility requirements listed below.
No administration fee and no appointment are needed. For more information call the office at 903-938-8338.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District has partnered with the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) program to provide vaccines to eligible children from birth through 18 years of age who meet one or more of the following criteria:
- · Eligible for participation in the Medicaid program
- · American Indian or Alaska Native (As defined by 25 U.S.C. 1603)
- · Uninsured Children: Children who do not have health insurance
- · Underinsured Children: Children with private insurance but coverage does not include vaccines
According to the CDC, each year, millions of children get sick, thousands are hospitalized and some die from flu.
Last flu season a record high number of seasonal flu-related deaths in children were reported to CDC.
About 80 percent of flu-associated deaths in children occur in kids who have not been fully vaccinated against flu.
Flu vaccination has been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from flu. CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.