Marshall and Harrison County community members gathered together Monday to honor fallen law enforcement officers across Texas during the annual memorial program hosted at Memorial City Hall.
Community members were joined by officers from various law enforcement agencies in Harrison County for the event, which is hosted by the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office each year.
“We want to remember these people on an individual basis,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, “Each one of these individuals had a family, they had a life.”
Carruth welcomed the community to the annual event, encouraging everyone to read the full list of 37 names, all of whom were law enforcement officers in Texas who lost their lives in the previous year.
Community members also heard from Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, who reminded those gathered at the event of the constant struggle faced not only by law enforcement, but also their families.
Fletcher shared a story on doing online challenges with his children, a moment that left him wondering whether that would be the last time that he was able to share a laugh with his children, or see them smile.
“For everyone on this list, there was a last time, they had that last day and it was just like every other day, but their families will remember that regular day for the rest of their lives,” Fletcher said.
Members of local agencies then honored the fallen officers by posting Texas state flags on the main stage of the performance center, and saluting them as the individuals name was called.
The group honored the 19 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, with a slideshow made honoring the remaining 18 fallen officers who died due to complications from COVID-19.
“I was surprised by that, that the number of officers who were affected by COVID-19 was still so high, but many of these officers are in corrections or other enclosed locations,” Carruth said.
MPD Chaplain Sgt. Vince Williams offered the invocation and closing prayers for the event, with music performed by Joe Buck Crisp and Mary Lynne O’Neal.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard presented the colors officially during the event.