COVID-19 may have canceled the annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth parade this year, but committee members have made plans to keep the celebration alive through a special two-day observance titled “Juneteenth with the Ancestors.”
“I’ve been thinking for weeks how to commemorate our heritage despite COVID-19, and I woke up with the idea: Juneteenth with the Ancestors,” shared committee member, Hazel Phillips.
According to the website, www.juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished.
The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
This year’s local observance is a combination of virtual and onsite social distancing activities, starting with a visit to Powder Mill Cemetery for a heritage-focused photo opportunity, set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday.
The community is invited to join in as the committee pays homage to local historical figures.
“Churches, fraternity/sorority partners, Wiley and Bishop alums, and all interested citizens, come out to Powder Mill Cemetery for our heritage-focused photo,” the Juneteenth committee encouraged. “We are asking you to wear masks.”
The cemetery, located at the corner of Farm-to-Market Road 1997 and Buffo Street, originated with the burial of slaves on the powder mill acreage, which is situated on part of a site once occupied by a Confederate gun powder factory.
“Old Powder Mill Cemetery is important to the history of Harrison County as the burial ground of many of the leaders of Marshall’s black community who played important roles in local religious, social, business, and political affairs,” the Texas Genealogy & History website, txgenwebcounties.org, states.
According to the genealogy and history website, the earliest known marked grave is the 1878 dated burial site of Millie Abner, wife of emancipated slave David Abner.
David Abner, who is also buried there, was a member of the 14th Texas Legislature and a former Harrison County treasurer.
Powder Mill is also the final resting place for educators including H.B. Pemberton, a notable educator who founded Marshall’s first African American public school, Central, which was later designated a high school and renamed Pemberton in honor of its first principal.
War veterans and businessmen are also interred at Powder Mill.
“Also located in Old Powder Mill Cemetery are the graves of many former members and founders of the Colored (now Bethesda) Baptist Church,” the Texas Genealogy & History website states.
The local Juneteenth festivities will continue on the holiday, Friday, with virtual activities throughout the day.
“Friday June 19, we are asking persons to share historical pictures with short descriptions (name of family or group or organization and occasion and date if known) to be posted on the Juneteenth Marshall-Harrison County TX Facebook page,” the committee stated.
Those interested in submitting a photo to be posted should email Alma Ravenell or Myra Smith Frye (aravenell@hotmail.com or myrasfrye@gmail.com), and include the Subject: Juneteenth 2020. Pictures will be uploaded through Saturday, June 20.
“Thank you on behalf of Juneteenth committee,” said committee members.