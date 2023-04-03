The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration Committee, in partnership with Anointing Grace Ministries, will celebrate the outstanding impact of local women in the community as they host the first annual Women of Virtue “Pearls and Tea” at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15 at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.
“Women of Virtue is an offshoot from the Juneteenth committee, and the purpose is to kind of support this Juneteenth by hosting a fundraiser program,” said Alma Ravenell, who co-founded the annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth celebration with her husband.
Additionally, “These ladies are known for sharing ‘pearls of wisdom’ to many persons in our community,” the committee stated. “Additionally, their wisdom comes with a soothing tea of empathy, understanding, and love.”
Tickets are available now at a price of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tables for a seating of eight may also be reserved for $80. Tickets may be purchased at Green’s Professional Services, 406 S. Williams St.
“These ladies (have) planned an excellent program,” said the Rev. Kenneth Jackson, pastor of Anointing Grace Ministries. “It will be a wonderful program, and I’m excited for them to do that.”
The theme for the occasion, “Pearls and Tea,” is a tribute to what the honorees represent — virtue and wisdom.
“The reason for pearls and tea is the pearls, we know they represent virtue and they represent wisdom. Usually seasoned women wear them,” said Alma Ravenell. “And the tea is like a soothing elixir that a seasoned woman may offer to other women and young women in the community to try to support them; so, therefore, we came up with pearls, and tea and that’s what that representation is.”
The select honorees for the occasion will be: Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church First Lady Vicky Amy, entrepreneur Loretta Bennett of Loretta’s Boutique, teacher and dance instructor Jessica Jackson, Marshall City Commissioner and Minister Reba Godfrey, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Demisha Crawford, Marshall High School Early Graduation School Principal Sonya Burnett-Andrus, local minister and realtor Patricia Frazier-Butler, Woodforest bank manager LaKreesia Fisher, and longtime police officer Sonya Johnson.
“The primary thing is we want young ladies to come and be in the same setting with seasoned women of the community, and also we want everyone to know that this is not about who has the most accolades,” said Alma Ravenell. “This is about just sharing and knowing that those women did not get where they got overnight. A lot of us have gone through trials and tribulations that sometimes no one else knows but us and God — some of the things we’ve gone through to get where we are — and definitely some loved ones know and friends, but it did not happen overnight. None of us are perfect, and we want the young ladies to realize this and to see these women of wisdom encourage, coming together and knowing that just like they made it and they were able to become who they are, they can do the same and even more.”
The attire for the occasion is pretty pastels and serves as a perfect way to jumpstart the spring season right after celebrating Easter.
“Right after Easter you can go on and wear your Easter clothes. You get to wear them twice,” Ravenell beamed.
The committee’s hope is that the event will not only honor deserving women, but also inspire young mentees.
“We ask each woman that’s being honored to bring a teen that they will be able to see the value in that older woman that they too can become [whatever they aspire to be],” said committee member, Natalie Parker. “You know some don’t want to do anything or aspire to do anything until they see someone else do it, so we want to inspire them to have dreams and hopes and realize they can do anything that they want to do if they put their mind to it.”
The event will feature entertainment including praise dancing, singing, light music and poetry reading. Door prizes are also in store as well as inspirational speaking.
Refreshments will also be available for attendees’ enjoyment. Refreshments will include dessert from the proprietor of the former popular Mama Tina’s restaurant and the favorite Tea-spirations chicken salad, which was a hit at the Ravenell’s tea shop.
The Jabari men, who were the honorees at the community center’s inaugural Men of Purpose Conference and Jabari Awards program, will be the servers for the occasion.
“That’s one of their first community tasks,” Ravenell said, noting this is a partnership between the two programs. “Just like the Jabari men are coming back and becoming involved, the Women of Virtue that we are honoring will have the opportunity to come and help plan this program next year.”
The committee encourages the public to come and help celebrate the honorees while raising funds for the upcoming Miss Juneteenth program.
“The event is a fundraiser for Miss Juneteenth of Marshall-Harrison County and will also serve to introduce the Marshall-Harrison County Miss Juneteenth program to young ladies,” the committee noted.
Rev. Jackson said the program complements the national Juneteenth theme for this year, “Remembering Our Roots.”
“We come standing on the shoulders of someone else,” said Jackson.
For more information on the upcoming Women of Virtue “Pearls and Tea,” call event chair Alma Ravenell at (903) 926-2670.