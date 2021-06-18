Juneteenth festivities in Marshall will kick off today through Saturday with a slate of activities and events for all to enjoy, especially after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.
“It seems like it’s just been rolling this year after COVID,” said Alma Ravenell, who co-chairs the annual event on the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee with her husband Don.
“I think everyone’s ready to come and celebrate on a large scale,” she said. “We’re thankful other people that are doing some meaningful things also so that the Marshall community can really enjoy that day and remember what our ancestors did for us so that we can be here.”
The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
This year, the Juneteenth committee has teamed up with the George Washington Carver Community Center to present this year’s annual celebration — complete with the largest community line dance, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a fashion show, petting zoo, grand parade and more.
The Ravenells said the directors of the Carver Community Center, Kenneth and Angelita Jackson, have been instrumental, helping with the expansion of the festival, offering new activities.
“The Jacksons have been a godsend,” said Alma. “They have made this thing magnificent.”
This year’s celebration is especially meaningful since it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s signing of legislation on Thursday, officially establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery.
According to the Associated Press, it’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
“It is now a federal holiday. We did not even imagine (it) when we first started to being moved to do these Juneteenth events, so that is just a plus,” Alma said Thursday.
“At the same time it helps our people to just remember to not take things for granted and remember where we came from and how much further we have to go,” she said.
Her husband and co-chair, Don, is also rejoicing about this year’s celebration surrounding the establishment of the new federal holiday.
“This has been playing on my heart, soul and my conscience,” said Don. “Everything has its season; and the season — all your planning, all your putting seeds in the ground, all your watering, all your hard work — to see it come forth (is a blessing),” he said. “That is what I’m looking at and so excited about.
“I’m looking at all the hard work people have put into it, not just this ceremony but in our lives together,” he said. “Coming out of this COVID-19 (pandemic), it has been hard work; it has been a season we’ve had to go through; and, boy, look how we’ve come out of this thing.”
In addition to the Jacksons and Carver Community Center, the Ravenells thanked Bianca Williams for spearheading the grand parade this year.
“She has been on the road to make sure this has come together,” said Alma.
The Ravenells also acknowledged Tamika King for her support and Bo Green for sponsoring the annual domino tournament.
“We want to thank the community,” said Don as he also thanked Wiley College for participating.
“That’s why we’re saying a season,” said Don. “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few, but this year, people stepped up; and the work has been (fruitful).
“People are going to see it come to life June 18th and June 19th in Marshall, Texas like never before,” he said. “We’re going to see the fruit of our labor. That goes for the community, our hard work…”
He said the Juneteenth committee gives God all the glory.
“We want to honor Him and thank Him and just move forward,” said Don.
Schedule of activities
This year’s celebration will be a two-day affair, starting with the business expo on Friday, June 18, from noon to 2 p.m. The fashion show will follow at 6:30 p.m., featuring local influential couples.
The celebration will continue Saturday, June 19, with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, starting at 9 a.m., at the community center, located at 2302 Holland St. Registration is $30 per team. Send Paypal payments to georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com. To register, follow George Washington Carver Community Center on Facebook and click on the 3-on-3 basketball registration link.
The annual Juneteenth grand parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting with the lineup at Wiley College this year instead of downtown. Lineup of parade participants is set to begin at 10 a.m. Those interested in participating are encouraged to call parade chairperson, Bianca Williams, at (903) 690-4508 for more details.
“We welcome them,” Alma said, encouraging participation.
The commemoration program will immediately follow the parade with guest speaker, the Rev. Joe Lovely. Lovely’s wife, Catina Lovely, will render a solo. The 2021 Miss Juneteenth, Chylin Robertson, will also partake in the festivities.
The day will also include the popular Bo Green’s domino tournament. A variety of food and merchandise vendors are also in store, as well as a petting zoo for children. The day will also consist of a gospel concert, sponsored by Anointing Grace Ministries, which is housed at the Carver Community Center.
The gospel concert will begin immediately following the commemoration program. Old-fashioned children’s games — including hula-hoop, three-legged race, egg toss and football toss — are also in store. Awards will be given to winners.
The food pantry will be on hand, distributing food, starting at 9 a.m. The pamper pop-up drive, sponsored by Carver Community Center, will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. also on Saturday.
All activities will be held at Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St.