Juneteenth festivities will continue Saturday with a commemorative program at Wiley College, followed by a grand parade.
“We’ve got all kind of plans going on, but we can’t do anything without you,” said Don Ravenell, co-founder/co-organizer of the annual celebration with his wife Alma Ravenell, as he announced the schedule of activities at the recent Miss Juneteenth kickoff.
“Come out and support,” he encouraged. “Thank you.”
The Juneteenth holiday, traditionally observed on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
“Our ancestors, when they got the word that they were free, I want you to think about this for a second, they may have been on the plantation, and someone came through the neighborhood and said: ‘Hey, you’re free,” Ravenell recently shared. “The very first thing our ancestors did was give thanks. And then the second thing they did, they prayed. And the third thing they did, one of the best things they did, they celebrated.
“So you’ve got a reason to celebrate,” he said.
The commemorative program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel on the campus of Wiley College. Wiley President Herman J. Felton Jr. will be the keynote speaker.
The grand parade will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. It will start at Wiley College and go to the George Washington Carver Community Center.
The grand marshal for the parade will be longtime Marshall educator Della Washington.
“Della Washington has served the Marshall Harrison County community for more than five decades as a dedicated and respected educator,” the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth committee said. “A native of Marshall, Mrs. Washington attended school in Karnack and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School. She is a 1959 graduate of Wiley College.
“As she approached her 55th year of teaching, in 2017 the Marshall Independent School District dedicated the learning center at Sam Houston Elementary School in her honor,” the committee shared. Her lifelong journey of touching the lives of Marshall students as a skilled professional continues today.”
As the parade stops at the Carver Community Center, the committee invites the public to check out the Black Business Expo, starting at noon, showcasing local businesses with workshops, exhibits, door prizes, food trucks and more.
A four-wheeler competition with awards, as well as a family movie time and karaoke competition, will be held throughout Saturday at the center as well.
“We’re going to even do something that’s never been done before,” Don Ravenell said as he announced some of the activities while at the Miss Juneteenth pageant, which kicked off the events. “We’re going to have a four-wheeler competition at Juneteenth.
“Come out and find out what it’s going to be about,” he encouraged.
Additionally, a domino tournament sponsored by Bo Green will be held at the center starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sabine Farms Juneteenth
The Sabine Farms Educational Society also invites the public out to its annual Juneteenth celebration, which is making its return to the historic Sabine Farms after two-year hiatus.
The annual picnic-styled affair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the historic Sabine Farms Historical Site, located off of U.S. 59 South and FM 1186. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
“As in the past, it will be a day of remembrance and celebration for the significance of that day to us,” said Helen Murray, president of the society.
Prior to the kickoff celebration at Sabine Farms, the educational society will have a special treat featuring NFL legend and DeBerry native John Booty, who will conduct a sports clinic for area youth, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the site.
“He loves getting back home to visit family, friends and watch his Carthage ‘Bulldawgs’,” said Murray.
The Sabine Farms Educational Society invites all to come for the day filled with fellowship, food and fun.
“Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn/folding chairs to ensure that they have comfortable seating,” said Murray.
Admission is free.