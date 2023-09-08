Break out your bell bottoms and go-go boots for the 22nd annual Marshall-Harrison County Corporate Spelling Bee fundraiser, planned for Sept. 15.
This year’s annual event is ‘70s themed, with participating teams and guests encouraged to dress in their grooviest attire, though it is not required.
The annual event is the biggest single fundraiser that the literacy council hosts every year, and works to fund the nonprofit’s wide range of programs offered to the public.
Three person teams from local businesses, nonprofits or other organizations will take the stage during the event to compete for the title of champion speller, along with a special spirit award for the most popular team.
Team members will take turns spelling for their teams in a regular spelling bee with round after round getting harder words to spell.
Along with team participants, individual tickets are also for sale for $15 each, and include a box lunch to enjoy during the event.
The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, and community members who are interested in signing up a team for the event, or in learning more about it can contact the literacy council at (903) 935-0962 for more information.
The fundraiser annually assists the organization in its efforts to offer free tutoring opportunities for the community at large. These services include free literacy tutoring, ESL lessons and citizenship test assistance, GED test assistance and tutoring, and more.
All services provided by the literacy council are free to the public, with anyone interested in utilizing one of the many classes available through the center encouraged to contact the location, or visit at 114 E. Grand St. in Marshall for more information.