The Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council has made the decision to return to a virtual format for its 20th annual Corporate Spelling Bee, planned for Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Executive Director Karen Bickerdike said that the decision was made to change the format from in-person to online later this year than last, with the organization holding out hope that they would be able to meet in person for the 20th anniversary.
“However, with COVID-19 numbers rising again, we thought that it would be unwise to have everyone meeting under one roof to eat lunch together,” she said.
For this reason, the event will be held via Zoom once again this year, with community members encouraged to tune in and participate in the event via Facebook Live.
“The health of our community members is our greatest concern and we believe this will be the best way to hold this annual and exciting event,” Bickerdike said, “Last year worked really well.”
She said that eight corporate teams have already signed up for the online competition, with registration held open later than usual to accommodate the change in format.
Competitors can expect the usual exciting competition, including the addition of the spirit stick competition, which will once again be judged by how often teams are mentioned in the comment section of the video.
“Going virtual has done one thing for us and that is give us a bigger foot print, we tend to reach more people who maybe would not attend our event when it is held in person,” Bickerdike said.
She explained that this exposure helps to keep the community informed on the wide range of services that the literacy council has to offer, which are funded in part by money raised through the corporate spelling bee fundraiser every year.
These services include adult literacy classes, GED and equivalent tests tutoring, English as a second language classes and more, all of which they offer free of charge.
The literacy council’s office is located at 114 E. Grand Ave. in Marshall, and community members can learn more about the organization or tune in on Sept. 17 to the competition at www.facebook.com/marshallliteracy.