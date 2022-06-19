The spirit of “joy” set the tone Saturday as residents gathered to observe the eighth annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration with a commemorative program, grand parade and more.
“I’m so pleased and honored to join you all in the spirit of joy… in honor of the day which has been declared a national holiday,” Miss Juneteenth 2022 J’Shirah Rudd told the audience at the commemoration program, which was held at the Julius S. Scott Sr. chapel at Wiley College.
“This is one of the momentous events in our history,” said Rudd. “This day has been celebrated by millions, particularly Black Americans, over 150 years.
“It is now officially recognized and ensured in our history books and it has taken its place of honor in our nation,” she said, citing the words of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi declaring Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Rudd invited everyone to join the committee as they celebrated the eighth commemoration, which was themed: “We Are One.”
“May God bless you and keep you as we strive to show honor, dignity and respect to our ancestors, kinsmen and loved ones who hoped and believed of this day so they can say freedom has come at last for us,” said Rudd.
Raven Bernoudy, 10, gave the history of the day, noting that the year following 1865, freedmen in Texas organized the first of what became the annual celebration of “Jubilee Day” on June 19.
According to the history, in the ensuing decades, Juneteenth commemorations featured music, barbecues, prayer services and other activities, and as Black people migrated from Texas to other parts of the country, the Juneteenth tradition spread.
Presenting a proclamation on behalf of the city of Marshall and Mayor Amy Ware, City Commissioner Reba Godfrey noted that Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
“On June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the civil war slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. On Jan. 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas,” said Godfrey. “Today, Marshall families continue to commemorate that important day in American history with a variety events, including a commemorative program, crowning of Miss Juneteenth 2022, parade, fashion show, Black Business expo and more.”
Godfrey recognized the efforts of local husband and wife team, Don and Alma Ravenell, co-founders of the annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Celebration.
Speaking on behalf of Wiley College President Herman J. Felton Jr., Tashia Bradley, chief operating officer and vice president of administration for Wiley College, gave the commemoration address.
Reflecting on the history of Juneteenth and how it came to be, Bradley said she felt both great joy and great sadness.
“In this world where we live in where we are bombarded with this idea of celebration while meanwhile trying to grapple with what’s happening in the world, I’m reminded of our ancestors who on that fateful day in Galveston, Texas were told that they were freed,” said Bradley, inviting the audience to imagine being told that they were free and no longer in bondage.
“I think about that,” she said. “And I think about it in a way that makes me have joy but also sadness, because I wonder what it would be like to be a person to hear that message and to hear that you were free, you could do anything now, at least in theory.
“This idea that our ancestors had to hear the message, wait years to get the notice, that soldiers had to come and tell them because they were still in a precarious position,” she said, thinking about the circumstances.
Bradley said she finds great joy to be fortunate enough to get to work at a place that is the manifestation of this freedom that is celebrated.
“Wiley College is the place that in 1873 where we were the first west of the Mississippi, that meant that those people who were freed about (a few) years earlier saw fit to figure out how to learn, how to read and write and gather in a spot like this, all across the country to create what we call HBCUS (historically black colleges and universities), to be able to come out of a condition where if you were even thought to be able to read or write that, could mean death for you.
“And to show up in a place like... what an amazing people we are,” she said.
Bradley said she’s also amazed by the heart of Marshall native and Wiley College alumna Opal Lee. As the beloved “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Lee, who in 2016 launched a walk to Washington, D.C. campaign in efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the 89-year-old at the time crossed over 14 states and 1,400 miles. She relaunched the campaign in 2019. Her efforts were realized in June 2021 when she witnessed President Joe Biden sign a federal bill that nationally recognized the holiday.
“There’s something about the fact that a 90-year-old woman had to walk 1,400 miles to get (Congress’) attention,” said Bradley. “But I celebrate her because without her tenacity, I don’t know if (it) would’ve found its way to a national holiday.”
In closing, Bradley reminded all why Juneteenth matters beyond celebrating with ice cream or wearing commemorative T-shirts.
“We remind ourselves that folks walked miles, so that we could celebrate,” said Bradley. “And so we honor that today by taking a moment to have joy.”
Recognitions
During the commemorative program, the Juneteenth committee also presented two awards. Longtime educator Della Washington was presented the Grand Marshal Award for serving as this year’s grand marshal for the parade.
“She is the greatest educator, ever,” Alma Ravenell said as she presented the award.
Marshall News Messenger reporter Robin Y. Richardson was surprised with the Community Advocate Award.
“When we pick our community advocate, we try to think of a person who is really putting forth extra efforts in our community to ensure that our community is well represented, to ensure that our community is getting what it needs to endure and to increase in strength. And this year, the person whom my husband and I looked out in the community and decided that this is the person who should receive an award,” said Alma Ravenell.
This year’s Juneteenth celebration committee members were also recognized. They are Don and Alma Ravenell, Cheryel Carpenter, Leomyra Smith Frye, Deloris Butler, Gayle Ewing-Keys, Hazel Phillips, Leatrice Gray, Charles Cornish III, and Pastors Kenneth and Angelita Jackson.
“Without the team, this would not have happened,” said Ravenell. “We just invite you to continue to support us as we go forward.”
Fashion to Freedom
The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee continued its series of events celebrating the federal holiday this week with the Juneteenth Fashioned for Freedom fashion show at Memorial City Hall on Friday.
Admission to the show was free, thanks to organizers Don and Alma Ravenell with the committee, who also gave away a number of free door prizes to community members in attendance.
Local vendors were also open and available to the public on the top floor of the event center, selling a wide range of locally sourced products during the annual holiday celebration.
During the event Dr. LaShondra Manning gave a history of Juneteenth, stressing the importance of the holiday over 150 after the day it was created.
“Move over Paris, move over Milan, move over New York because none of you have anything on Marshall, Texas tonight,” Manning said, “This is a party, it is a celebration just like our ancestors must have celebrated that glorious day.”
Deanndra Jernigan, Miss Juneteenth 2019 and 2020, also performed a song for community members gathered during the event.
A wide range of models took the stage in three separate outfits, posing for a black and white set, the dressed to impress set and the free style set for the community.
“We are fashioned for freedom tonight, no matter what we wear or how we are dressed we are fashioned for freedom,” Manning said.