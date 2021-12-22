Projects in both the City of Marshall and Harrison County are among 43 to have been awarded public safety grants, the East Texas Council of Governments announced.
ETCOG said $3.5 million in grants from the Governor’s Public Safety Office were awarded to East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits. ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds annually. Applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Advisory Committee, which includes local subject matter experts from across the region.
“Every year, the Governor’s Office funds opportunities which are invaluable to the region. Funding helps multiple agencies like units of local governments, nonprofit organizations, District Attorney offices, Juvenile Probation Departments, and institutions of higher education. This funding is essential to enable our regional partners to serve East Texas better,” ETCOG’s Public Safety Director Stephanie Heffner said.
The City of Marshall will receive $55,000 for the 2021 MPD Community Policing Program under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, which promotes public safety efforts, crime reduction, and system improvements.
Harrison County will receive two grants under the state homeland security program: $5,218 for a project for interoperability for Elysian Fields ESD 9 and $25,000 for an ST/CP baggage scanner for the courthouse.
Homeland Security grants are given to projects which prevent terrorism and improve security.