Those looking to share a turkey dinner with all the trimmings with their loved ones this Thanksgiving can also help raise money for the Marshall ISD band at the same time.
The Marshall High School Big Red Pride Marching Band has teamed up with Blue Frog Catering to make sure 10 lucky folks will not have to do any cooking this Thanksgiving holiday.
The band is hosting a raffle drawing fundraiser offering a turkey dinner for 10 people to one lucky winner, Marshall ISD Band Director Mark Windham said Wednesday.
“Shawne Somerford of Blue Frog has graciously agreed to provide the meal,” Windham said.
The turkey dinner for 10 includes roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, corn casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Windham said the $5 raffle tickets are available for purchase from any high school band student. Those interested can also purchase tickets by emailing Windham directly at windhammd@marshallisd.com. Windham will leave the raffle tickets in the Marshall High School front office for pick up.
The drawing will be held live on the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brpband at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 17. After a winner is drawn on the live video, they will be contacted via phone.
The money raised from the raffle drawing will be collected by the Marshall Association of Band supporters and the booster club will use the funds to help support the activities of the band’s entire program.
Following the raffle drawing, the high school band — which consists of 140 members this year — will participate in the Christmas Gala on Dec. 14.
“The gala is a Christmas collaboration with all of the fine arts at Marshall High School,” Windham said. “The choir, orchestra, band, theatre students and Mavettes will put on a fun evening of Christmas wonder.”
The band will also march in the city of Marshall’s annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4.