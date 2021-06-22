Marshall ISD trustees on Monday approved a budget amendment for one of Marshall High School’s current renovation projects which is set to be completed in September.
Trustees approved a budget amendment of about $51,000 to cover the leveling of the floor at the Marshall High School auditorium, which is currently receiving new tile and carpet floors, new paint and new seating.
The original cost of the project was set at about $146,000 but with Monday’s approved budget amendment, the total cost will now come in at about $197,000, which will come out of the district’s general fund account.
The auditorium previously received updated lighting and sound equipment last year.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said the project is expected to be completed in September.
Chilcoat also said on Monday the other projects at Marshall High School, including an exterior painting of the campus’ building, is currently underway.
Bricks have also been delivered to the campus and will soon be installed to replace the railroad ties that currently serve as retaining walls around the campus building.
Trustees previously approved the projects at Marshall High School, which also include the construction of a new Ag Barn.
“The Ag Barn is coming along nicely and looks great,” Chilcoat said Monday.
The Ag Barn is expected to be available for use for the 2021-22 school year.