Marshall High School has announced that the following art students were awarded by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Region at Large Program.
Senior Carlos Segovia received a Gold Key in photography for his work “The Room.” Carlos’s artwork will now advance to nationals.
Senior Juliette Macedo-Suarez received a Silver Key in photography for her work “Caution.”
Senior Lane Jacket received honorable mention for his art portfolio “Creations.”
Senior Flor Montes received honorable mention in fashion for her work “Clothes.”
Sophomore Katherine Sutton received honorable mention in digital art for her work “Friends.”