Marshall High School’s wind ensemble and symphonic band traveled to Gilmer this Tuesday to participate in the annual UIL concert and sight reading competition.
Marshall ISD Communications Director Sydney Black said that both groups received superior ratings both on stage and in sight reading during the competition this week.
She added that in addition to superior ratings, because the Big Red Pride marching band earned a superior rating back in the fall, the band earned a sweepstakes award.
“Sweepstakes is only awarded to bands who receive a superior rating in marching, concert performance and in sight reading,” Black said.
The Hallsville Junior High School Symphonic Band received a 2-1-2 on stage and a superior rating in sight-reading with a score of 1-2-1.
The Waskom High School Wildcat Band earned sweepstakes. “These students and band directors have worked really hard to make this goal a reality,” the district said. “Waskom ISD is proud to present this historical moment to you. Thank you band students, Adam Johnson and Jeremy Gressman for the many hours of hard work and dedication to excellence.”
The Harleton High School Wildcat Band also earned straight 1s and sweepstakes at UIL, the district said.