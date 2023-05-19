Hundreds of students and their closest family and friends gathered together this Friday at the Maverick Stadium to honor the Marshall High School 2023 graduating class.
Students lined the fields of the stadium for the event, hearing first Salutatorian Emily Patel and then Valedictorian Vinuth Gamage addressing their classmates for the final time.
Both Patel and Gamage reminisced on memories they made throughout their high school careers, as well as their time throughout Marshall ISD. The two recounted extracurricular and teachers who impacted them along the way during their speeches.
“Our class truly exemplifies the meaning of excellence,” Gamage said.
Gamage also discussed his experiences as a first generation immigrant from Sri Lanka, and how that impacted him and his family making a home here in Marshall.
Gamage said that while there was always a difficulty saying his name correctly, that that people of Marshall have made him feel more welcomed and like he belonged than anywhere else, ever since he first came to the district in second grade.
He discussed how his life has been a unique mixing of cultures between growing up with a very traditionally Sri Lankaian life at home, and his American schooling and upbringing, and how that has helped to shape him.
He thanked his friends, fellow classmates, teachers and more for helping him become the man that he is now, and discussed how the 2023 graduating class truly exemplifies capabilities.
“I have found my home here in Marshall,” Gamage said.
Graduating seniors also heard from their principal Matthew Gregory for the last time during the event, as he read their names allowed and honored each student as they officially accepted their diplomas.