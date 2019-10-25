The Marshall Maverick community came together on Thursday during the annual Homecoming Carnival and Bonfire at Marshall High School to celebrate the Mavericks’ upcoming homecoming football game tonight.
The Marshall High School extra-curricular clubs and organizations each hosted booths with games and candy for community members and students in the parking lot of Marshall High School before the Mavericks lit the bonfire and hosted a community pep rally.
The Mavericks will face off against Nacogdoches at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Maverick Stadium. The homecoming court festivities will begin at 7 p.m. on the field.