Marshall High School choir students named to Region Choir, advance to state competition

Several Marshall High School choir students were named to this year’s Region Choir, and five have advanced to the audition stage for the All-State Choir.
Region Choir students are, pictured from back row, Julius Johnson, Zoe Mendez-Baldwin, Deanndra Jernigan, D’Azia York, Carol Williams, Levi Baird, A’laiah Allen, Daniella Contreras, Logan Shepard, Brynn Rosenstein, Zach Lester and Suzy Argote. Not pictured is A’laya Russell and Kaydence Windham.
Choir students who competed in the pre-area round of auditions for the all-state choir were: A’laya Russell — Second Chair Alto 1; Julius Johnson — Second Chair Tenor 1; Suzy Argote — Second Chair Soprano 1; Deanndra Jernigan — Third Chair Soprano 1; and Logan Shepard — Fifth Chair Bass 2.