Marshall High School’s Class of 2021 is ready for a change.
After tossing their caps on Friday and saying “goodbye” to high school, the new Maverick alums are ready to see where the next phase in life will see them go.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling to have finally made it to this point in our lives, a goal that we’ve all worked so hard to achieve for the past thirteen years,” Marshall High School Valedictorian Cole Carlile said Friday. “Regardless of where you may be transitioning to from high school, the change is bound to be scary and uncomfortable at first. Fortunately for us, we’ve had a seventeen month pandemic to prepare us for scary and uncomfortable changes.”
Carlile said he and his classmates were just happy on Friday to be able to celebrate their graduation in person, surrounded by family and friends.
“Making changes in our lives aren’t always the easiest things to do at first, but clearly, they bring excitement and benefits that almost always outweigh the uncertainty in the beginning,” he said. “On top of revealing the need for change in our lives, the coronavirus has also shown me how important it is to cherish every moment you get to spend with your family and friends. Before the pandemic, the most dreaded time of the year for myself was when school was getting close to starting back up. However during the pandemic, I was eager for this time of year.”
Carlile said he hopes his fellow classmates will embrace the next step in life and the changes that will follow.
“Never be afraid of change, and take every opportunity to embrace the changes you make in your life, while they won’t always seem easy and worth it, you can never go wrong with putting your best foot forward and making the most out of every situation,” Carlile said. “On top of this, cherish the moments you have with your friends and family, as you never know when another 17 month pandemic will come in and try to steal all these priceless memories. I wish all of you success, and hope you never lose your Maverick pride.”
One of those classmates who is embracing the change that comes with earning her high school diploma is senior Jocelyn Sanchez, who also signed with the University of Texas at Tyler’s cheerleading squad on Friday, just before donning her cap and gown.
Sanchez, who was also in the top 10 percent of her class, was the first ever Hispanic Marshall High School cheer captain and last week handed that title down to her little sister and cheer teammate Angela Sanchez.
“I have loved cheering on our Mavericks throughout the years,” Jocelyn said Friday. “It excites me when they’re excited and when we get to also get the community involved. I’ve loved the pep rallies and I’ve loved the bonds I’ve made with the other cheerleaders. I even was able to pass the head cheer captain role down to my little sister Angela last Monday. I was happy to have her by my side these years. It’s going to be sad not cheering with her anymore but it’s her time to shine now.”
As the Sanchez sisters and Carlile embrace the change brought on by Friday’s graduation, their fellow 264 Maverick graduates are also ready to tackle their next steps.