The Marshall High School Mavericks put a wrap on the 2020 homecoming season for East Texas on Friday with the crowning of its 2020 king and queen.
Marshall High School senior Jocelyn Sanchez took the crown for 2020 homecoming queen and Marshall High School senior Isaac Berryhill was crowned the 2020 homecoming king.
Sanchez and Berryhill were crowned on Friday just before the Mavericks faced the Mt. Pleasant High School Tigers at Maverick Stadium.
Next up, Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the Indians having a basketball team only. The girls’ game will begin at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Karnack.