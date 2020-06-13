Marshall High School on Saturday handed out diplomas to 248 Mavericks and one Mifflin County High School Husky during the class of 2020's graduation ceremony at Maverick Stadium.
The graduation ceremony, which was the first event to be held on the stadium's newly installed turf, welcomed the friends and family of all of the Maverick seniors as they finally got their day to shine after months of uncertainty and canceled senior traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today we are finally graduating," Marshall High School Valedictorian Cate TrueLove said Saturday. "Like many of you, I have spent the past several months at home thinking about the unfortunate pandemic our world is facing right now and we have been cheated out of many of our lasts as seniors."
TrueLove and Marshall High School Salutatorian Elizabeth Palmer said while they are sad their historical senior year was cut short, they are grateful to still be able to celebrate graduation, an event three of the class of 2020's classmates could only celebrate posthumously on Saturday.
"As we look back on such a significant chapter of our lives today, we remember three of our class members who are no longer with us," Palmer said. "We will forever miss seeing their contagious smiles and constant happiness and positivity they spread to those around them. Ny'Jahl, Derrick and Hayden brought so much light into our lives and their light will continue to shine long after we leave Marshall High School."
TrueLove said the interrupted senior year and pandemic served to teach the class of 2020 to not take anything for granted.
"I think we, the class of 2020 are lucky in a way because through no choice of our own, we have been forced to slow down," she said. "Without the forced slowdown, caused by the pandemic, we would have powered through the past couple of months of our senior year and it would have flown by in a blur of frenzied activity. Sure we would have made memories but would we have really stopped to appreciate the end of our time together?"
Joining the Mavericks in celebration was the family of Mifflin County High School senior Mason Laudermilch who was invited to walk with the Mavericks at the graduation ceremony since his school's ceremony in Lewiston, Pennsylvania was canceled due to coronovirus.
Laudermilch said he was honored to join the Mavericks and grateful for the chance to walk across the stage to collect his diploma.
"It's been a real blessing to come out here, to be able to say I graduated from two different high schools," Laudermilch joked. "We had a drive through type celebration at our school but I didn't get to walk across the stage there."
He plans to return to Pennsylvania now and study pharmacology in college so he can help people like his two grandfathers who battled cancer.
The 248 now graduated Mavericks also have their plans for the future, plans to make a difference in an ever changing world.
"Moving forward, I encourage you all to look for opportunities to slow down and look around for opportunities to pay it back to the communities in which you live," TrueLove said. "I challenge you to embrace the concept of gratitude moving forward. Always return the kindness you receive and never forget that 'life moves pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'"