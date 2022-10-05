Choir students and college recruiters were able to meet up and share information on Thursday during a Choir College Fair hosted by Marshall High School.
The event was held in the newly updated Marshall High School auditorium and welcomed recruiters and choir instructors from several area colleges and universities, who met with high school students from across East Texas on Thursday to discuss their interest in attending higher education while pursuing interests in choir.
The schools’ choirs also took turns performing on stage throughout the event.
Seven total high school brought their choir students to attend the fair and gain information about the colleges’ and universities’ choir programs.
Recruiters from Tyler Junior College, East Texas Baptist University and Wiley College had recruiters on site Thursday to speak with students about their schools and programs.
More than 250 students were in attendance, and three were instantly accepted into Wiley College. The students also heard performances from both the TJC Concert Choir and the TJC Chamber Singers.