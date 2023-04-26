The Marshall High School JROTC unit held its annual Military Ball at the Boys and Girls Club in Marshall on Saturday, April 22.
As part of tradition, the annual Military Ball is held to celebrate all of the accomplishments of the unit for the year. Following the unit’s recent receival of the exceptional ranking commendation, along with participating in the state archery tournament and much more, the Military Ball is held to give the students an opportunity to reflect on their achievements.
The Military Ball is organized and led by the JROTC unit, from the food provided for everyone in attendance to the decorations at the Boys and Girls Club, as well as the music selected for the dance. This year differed from previous years due to the fact that the unit separated the JROTC awards ceremony from the Military Ball.
“Tonight is just a way to get them to relax without having to work,” said Air Force JROTC Department Head Master Sergeant Brian Cumberbland. “They worked so much in the community, so we wanted to give them one night where they get to have fun without having to answer to me and the sergeants.”
The unit has remained active in their community service following the award of a distinguished unit, recently traveling alongside a third grade trip to the iFLY indoor skydiving facility to offer their assistance for the students. They hope to continue supporting the school district in the future to help with junior high and high school events and programs.
“These are for those who really pushed on their community service and did the things they were supposed to do,” said Cumberland. “There were a lot of first years that went up in their ranks. So, we had a very good turnout with our first years this year, and we hope to keep that up next year.”
Following their tradition, and based on the rank structure of the military involvement, there were recognitions for students participating in the JROTC unit including an increase in everybody’s rank that did not have any behavioral issues. Outside of the military procedures, the students also continued the traditional royal report to recognize a King and Queen of the Military Ball as well.
“It’s good for them to actually be able to have a good time,” said Cumberland. “Because so many people come and ask us for help and sometimes we forget that they’re still teenagers.”