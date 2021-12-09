A reported threat at Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School that led to a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon was deemed "not credible."
A unspecified threat Thursday led the two Marshall ISD campuses to being briefly locked down from about noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to Marshall ISD spokeswoman Whitney Mayfield.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School were placed on a brief soft lockdown this afternoon while we investigated a potential threat, which has been deemed not credible."
Mayfield said the district will continue to monitor and investigate the reported threat.
"Our security team will continue to monitor the situation, however we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe," she said on the district's Facebook page. "We wish to thank the students who came forward with information about the threat and alerted their administration immediately. If anyone has further information about the threat that was made please contact your campus administrators immediately."