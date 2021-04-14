It’s now or never for the Marshall High School Mavettes drill team as they gear up to ‘kick hat’ and celebrate their annual spring show.
With the theme, “It’s Now or Never,” the Mavettes spring show is set for 7 p.m. on April 23 and 24 at the Marshall High School auditorium.
The Mavettes will also host a raffle drawing at the April 23 showing and raffle tickets are available now for purchase at $5 each. The funds raised from the raffle drawing and the spring show help fund the Mavettes’ travel and expenses throughout each school year, Mavettes Director Heather Hill said.
Hill said last year’s spring show was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so the drill team wanted to make the most out of this year’s show, a first and last spring show for senior drill team members.
“The theme is based on the idea of not wanting to waste another moment,” Hill said Tuesday. “It’s about doing what you’ve always dreamed of. Why wait? COVID-19 taught us life can change in an instant. The dances are about following dreams, going on adventures and taking chances.”
Marshall High School senior and Mavette Captain Lauren Huff said this year’s spring show, her only one, is bittersweet and she loves the theme.
Throughout the show, the 44 dancers will perform jazz, lyrical, modern, hip-hop, pom, Broadway musical and kick style routines. This year’s officer line, made up of five members, will also perform an officer’s dance.
“This is my first and last spring show since we didn’t have one last year and I’m just enjoying it all and taking in the moment,” Huff said. “I love this year’s theme and think it just really fits with what is going on in the world right now. I think my favorite dance this year, and really every year at show is the finale dance, the kick routine.”
The spring show also allows the community to see this year’s “Best in Class” competition Mavettes line in action, after they placed second overall at competition in February.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from any Mavette member or purchased at the door on the night of the event.