The Marshall High School Mavettes competed Saturday at MA Regionals at Tyler Junior College. The team received super sweepstakes (90 or above on every routine). They also got recognized for outstanding choreography and outstanding technique. For each team dance, they received first place, first place jazz, first place lyrical, first place novelty, which earned them outstanding first place team in their division.
The officers received a super sweepstakes (90 or above on every routine) and were recognized for outstanding choreography. They received first place officer novelty and the Judge’s Choice award for their novelty, which is chosen by the judges for routines that stood out.
Individual awards included Patricia and Evelyn receiving first place duet in the Senior 15-16 Public School division. Carol Ann and Brynn received first place duet in the Senior 17-18 Public School division.