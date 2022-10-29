Marshall ISD unveiled a brand new display honoring remarkable alumnus and accomplishments of former and current students in a new Hall of Fame on Friday.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new display at Marshall High School with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Nine initial inductees to the hall of fame were honored.
Superintendent Richele Langley welcomed the community to the event, emphasizing the hard work that went into creating such a large display.
“We have actually been working on this project since January, so it has been a bit of work,” Langley said.
Notable Marshall alum were honored in nine display cases, adorned with their names, when they attended the school and with trinkets and information on the inductees’ lives and accomplishments.
First round inductees included civil rights activist James Farmer, former First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, Congressman Sam B. Hall Jr., NFL athlete Yelberton Abraham (YA) Tittle, NFL athlete Terrance Shaw, journalist Bill Moyers, actor Susan Howard, actor Brea Grant and scientist Elise Harmon.
“I continuously tell people that Marshall has a significant amount of talent for a city of its size,” Langley said.
Family members of both Y.A. Tittle and Sam B. Hall Jr. attended Friday’s event, honoring their family members’ notable accomplishments and continued honors.
Three of the nine inductees to the hall of fame will be located in different school buildings across the district, with two honorees display cases to be placed at Price T Young Fine Arts and Sam Houston Elementary School.
Along with the new hall of fame, Langley also discussed the new display for the high school trophies, including a refurbished trophy case and updated plaques honoring the all-state athletes that have gone to the school.
New banners recognizing the school’s basketball teams accomplishments throughout the years, as well as a wall honoring the football team members that have attended Marshall High School, are also now on display outside of the school’s gymnasium.
One hundred and forty plaques also recognize the wins throughout the years of the Marshall High School football team.
“We just wanted to represent each of those groups by honoring them,” Langley said. “These are front and center as you walk through our doors.”
The school will continue to add to the Hall of Fame throughout the years, according to Langley, with community members able to submit proposals to the committee in the future.