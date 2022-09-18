The Marshall High School Mavericks are preparing to celebrate their upcoming homecoming game with a host of activities that are free and open to the public.
The annual Maverick homecoming carnival and bonfire will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the parking lot of Marshall High School, located at 1 Maverick Drive in Marshall.
The event will feature a DJ, carnival games set up and hosted by student organizations, community vendors, food trucks, a pep rally, a bonfire, and bounce houses.
The community wide annual pep rally and bonfire will start at 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school and is open to all ages.
The following day, on Friday, a Maverick Homecoming Tailgate will be hosted in the parking lot of Marshall High School from 5:30 to 7 p.m., just before the start of the game where the Mavericks will face off against the Pine Tree High School Pirates at Maverick Stadium.
The tailgate event will feature food trucks from Sugar Shack, Y’alls Place, Neely’s Mirtha’s Kitchen and Tacos El Bueno. Covered tables and chairs will be provided by Immanuel Baptist Church. A Kendra Scott Raffle will be held with proceeds benefiting the Marshall ISD Education Foundation.