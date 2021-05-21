Marshall High School has releases the names of their graduates. Included are: Jonathan Rios Abelardo, Christian Jaer Acuna, Aa'Naya Shantel Adkins, Daisy Ann Aguirre, Jesus Eruben Alcantar-Macias, Samantha Lynn Anderson, Stephanie Angelica Arroyo-Espitia, Jordi Giovanni Aspeitia Torres, Skie Lynn Bailey, Sarahi Barrientos, Allison Jade Bass, Dillon Scott Bennett, Isaac Marcus Berryhill, T'Miracle Alexis Brantley, Charli Don Briggs, Jamyia Jard'ae Brightman, A'Derrian Emahn Brooks, Gabriel Tre'Von Brooks, DeShun Lewis Brown, Nicholas Tony Burns, Brent Montgomery Burris, Elizabeth Bustos-Flores, Aniya Diara Cameron, Cole Michael Carlile, Oscar Ramses Carmona Rodriguez, Gustavo Angel Celestino, Ariana Calece Childress, Shadestiny NaShay Chism, Austin Neil Churchill, Angela Faith Clickard, Kylie Ann Coleman, Camri Kaliyah Cooper, Victor Eduardo Corleto-Gonzales, Fabian Corona, Govani Cruz-Perez, Johnny Cuenca Sotelo, Christian Lane Cumberland, Jalaysia Nykel David, Jar'Lesia Jonae Davidson, Aundrea Dale Davis, Myriam Yareli De La Paz, Brandon Delapaz, Jessica Jasmine Diosdado, Luis Alberto Diosdado, Alan Alejandro Diosdado-Garcia, Jonathan Josue Dominguez, Pedro Manuel DonJuan Reyes, Kaylee Grace Dorough, Keaton Avery Downing, Lewis Charles Dunn Jr., Lindasia Annette Dunn, Morgan Michelle Dunn, Isabel Cristina Duran, Brandon Duran-Arroyo, Brynden Lamar Durden, Kaylah Jonee Ebron, Gullianni Irwin Edmister, Emily Catherine Ellenburg, Dante Enrriquez, Jeffrey Argote Espinosa, Brionna Sanli Espinoza, Areli Uriel Estrada-Lopez, Heather Marie Evans, Jayden Re'shun Evans, Madison Marie Farris, Jayden Kai Fitzpatrick, Samuel Morris Fontenot, Destiney Tiyiana Ford, Jalen Ross Frye, Leilani Galvan-Rodriguez, Alejandro Izquierdo Gaona, Cristina Guadalupe Gaona, Maria Belen Gaona, Joanna Janeth Garcia, Luis Enrique Garcia, Jose Carlos Garcia Arroyo, Arries Placencia Gardon, Teryn Lynn Golden, Brayanth Gomez-Lopez, Mar'Landon De'Keldrian Gordon, Jabbarius Richardson Grant, Bailey Madison Green, Kimberly Grimaldo-Cardenas, Fabian Guerrero, Olivia Rena Guillory, David Davontre Haggerty, Leontrey Ky'Von Hall, Jordan Jamal Hardeman, Miesha Holleya Harrison, Taylor Michelle Helton, De'Arius Rashard Henderson, Trystan Michael Herbison, Omar Guadalupe Hernandez, Esperanza Hernandez-Flores, Halley Jo Herrington, Alexa Cheyanne Hicks, Angel Victoria Hicks, Madison Adrianna Hicks, Abreaona Te'Onna Hill, Kortlyn Nycole Hodge, Cheyenne Elaine Howard, Lauren Elizabeth Huff, Kaycee Racquel Hygh, Kristopher Terrell Ingram, 'La TE'Shun Irving, Jordan Lamar Irving, Daqavion Deshaun Jackson, LaTorrence Demon Jackson Jr., Trinity Omari Jacobs, Aviel Vera Jaimes, Aaliyah Cassel James, Avery Demon Jamison, Alayisha Janette Jernigan, Michael Tyrone Johnson Jr., Rickey Victor Johnson, Arianna Rebecca Jones, Katelynn Rochelle Jones, Marcez Deontae Jones, Remon Turran Jones, Shemar Latrell Long Jones, Hayden Robert Kelehan, Jessica Cheyenne Key, Bri'an Toshay King, Jasmond Aliyse King, Kitana Gabrielle King, Tinaya La'Nae King, Daniel Labra-Valdovinos, Chase Landon, Alex Ethan Laster, Hannia Jasmine Lerma, Tristan Chase Lessard, Derranique Ja'Nae Lewis, Shania Au'trel Lewis, Elmer Lopez, Kyle Michael Lovell, Meleni Moon Luviano, Ashley Renata Macias Sanchez, Jakaira Anjenique Mackey, Ryan Sebastian Manning, Jyerean Elizath Mapps, Devan Anthony Lee Marshall, Fernanda Martinez Landaverde, Monty Ray Matlock, JaTrevon Wyatt Ire McFarland, Jasmine Sade McPhail, Gisele Amelia McPherson, Joseline Medellin Martinez, Mayra Mederos, Jason Lee Medina, Angel Estrada Mendieta, Yatziri Arisai Mendoza, Jaliyah Marlene Mills, Jordan Anthony Mills, Yareli Isabel Miranda, Diya M Mistry, Aaron Jamel Mitchell, DeVante Sherrod Mitchell, Carmela Mojica-Hernandez, Estrella Guadalupe Montes, Shondalyn Amecia Moore, Leili Lizett Morales, Ja'Len Centrell Moris, A'mayha Emoni Marie Moss, Kei'Tre'Lyn Ti'Quan Moss, John Robert Mottershaw, Keyshawn Alexander Murphy, Frederick Donnelle Okra Jr., Cedric Earl Oliver JR., Alyza Lissette Olvera, Santos Olvera, Lizbeth Olvera Zuniga, Juan David Ordones-Vera, Kassidy Rochelle Owen, Dawson Lowell Owens, Jonah Elias Padilla, Kaylea Hope Page, Ivan Peter Palacio, Triyana Mitul Patel. Peyton Bradley Paul, Brandon Eli Pena, Britney Itzel Pineda, Salome Abelardo Pineda, Noah Landen Pritchard, Layla Ashley Rains, Ruby Ramirez, Brandon Ramirez Bibiano, Lyrik Jykee Rawls, Learondra Zahdai Reese, Dulce Melanie Resendiz, Samuel Louis Reyes, Chase Logan Rhodes, Hector Arellano Rios, Andrea DiNaj Hope Robbins, Brayden Taylor Robbins, Colynn Maurice Rodgers, Armando Rojas, D'Marion Michael Romero-Williams, D'Rico Anthony Romero-Williams, Lorenzo DonJuan Ruiz, Rose Evelyn Runnels, Kelton Odell Russell, Vanessa Lulu Salgado, Jocelyn Sanchez, Kyla Nicole Sanchez, Gardenia Sara Sanchez Jaimes, Bryan Saucedo-Garcia, Keven Saucedo-Garcia, Kiasi Lashun Singleton, Sydney Addison Skinner, Alexis Rae Smith, Anecia Rochelle Smith, Chloe Symone Smith, Kailynn Symone Smith, Kelton Deon Smith, Layla Arresa Smith, Taricke E'Zekial A'Dun Smith, Weston Allen Smith, Yadira Solache, Amayai Tashae Spears-Hurd, Joseph Eden Stafford, Emily Michelle Stampley, Nathaniel Lamar Stoker, Jordan A'lis Terry, James Lewis Thomas, Keiyiah Shantel Thomas, Teariney Charleace Thomas, Dylan Wayne Thurmon, Katharine Brooke Tibbetts, Naomi Faith Toal, Hanah Marie Torres, Hannia Isabel Torres, Jahir Alberto Torres, Jayson O'Neal Tuck, Xavier Shamar Turner, Jesus Eduardo Valdez, Ta'Nia Chantel Valentine, Emily Vargas, Joel Vasquez Jr., Mackinzy Renee Vasquez, Maria Jacqueline Vasquez, Esley Vega, Rafael Velazquez Jr., Abigail Vences, , Adriana Rene Vences, Osvaldo Ventura, Yasmin Dominguez Vera, Richard Villafranco, Bryan Villafranco-Chavez, Jacqueline Villela, Victoria Michelle Waits, Jalan Jamon Washington, Michael Khaden Washington, Oshea Bahati Waweru, Jim William Weaver III, Adarra Nicole Webb, Demarcus Deshun William, Dominique Tre'vor Williams, Hiram Coledeaon Williams, Jada Charnae Williams, Jamee'l Amar Williams, Jaidin Wesley Wilson, Arshaun Jeymour Woolen, Edgar Zaragoza Jr., Miguel Javier Zepeda and Jesus Alexandro Zuniga.
Marshall High School releases the names of Class of 2021 graduates
Wyndi Veigel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Prock, Booth named MISD Teachers of the Year
- Police Reports
- Ben Shapiro: If you side with Hamas, your anti-semitism is showing
- Bobcats defeat Mavericks, 9-1, to complete series sweep
- EF seniors look to keep season going after graduation
- Ann Coulter: I will not be scienced!
- Marshall ISD Education Foundation celebrates top 10 percent Marshall High seniors
- Area high schools make back up plans for graduation due to possible rain
- Ben Shapiro: Biden sets everything on fire
- Tracy Andrus Foundation offers new program to assist with delinquent rent, utilities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.