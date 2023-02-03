The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday.
The school board heard from representatives from the architecture firm hired to handle plans for renovations, Goodwin Lasiter Strong, who presented a final list of planned renovations as well as estimates for total cost for the project.
Courtney Kelly, with the firm, gave an overview of what renovations were planned for the school, with the whole building receive some change or another with the exception of recently renovated bathrooms and similar structures.
The plans included new lighting, painting, flooring and seating for classrooms and common areas, such as the cafeteria. New marker boards, new desks and other updates to basic school equipment are also included in the plans.
The school is also planning updates to it’s library and media center, as well as updates to the drama and journalism classroom, the teachers’ lounge, administration office areas and more.
Superintendent Richelle Langley commented that the furniture in the school’s media center is the same that was present when she started, in 1980.
Two new build items were also proposed on the project, with plans to construct a new 7,000 square-foot auxiliary gym to be used by the cheer and dance teams at the school, as well as plans to construct an additional 14,500 square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) building. The CTE space will be complete with a metal shop, woodworking shop and auto body shop as well as additional classroom space.
“Were focusing on a lot of things but especially CTE because people need that,” Langley said.
The goal is for the CTE building to be outfitted to be accredited, which would allow teachers from Texas State Technical College to instruct class on the high school campus, rather than having to bus students to the college.
“We want everything to be more modern, and have an updated feel,” Kelly said.
Project Costs
Scott Hargraves presented trustees with construction cost estimates for their consideration during the meeting.
The lower levels of the school, including renovation plans for common areas, administration offices, cafeteria, band and choir hall, nurse area and the shop area come to a total of just over $10 million.
Cost estimates for the upper levels of the school, including the media center and library, core classrooms, and the drama and journalism classrooms come to over $13 million.
Estimates for the new build items include $6 million for the new construction of shop areas, over $3 million for the new auxiliary gym and an additional $2 million for the construction of new exterior elevators at the school.
Total project estimates come to over $36 million, which trustees could consider holding a vote on a new school bond to fund.
Hargraves said that additional items that the firm were requested to provide estimates on were the addition of a fire and sprinkler system for the school, upgraded fire alarm system for school, new way finding signage throughout corridors, replacing floors in second floor commons and replacing floors in the science classrooms, which all came to a total of an additional $3 million.
Potential Bond
During Thursday’s meeting, council only discussed the potential project as well as its cost, and made no decision whether the school board would call for a bond to fund project costs.
The school board does have the power to call for a bond election, which would allow the community to vote on the project, presented in a number of ballot items. If the bond items are approved, that would then allow the school board to sell bonds, the funds from which would be used to make the requested repairs.
Investors who buy the bonds are paid back, with interest, using funds collected through property taxes.
A school bond approval though does not mean automatically that property taxes would increase however, and depends largely on the amount needed to be bonded to cover project costs. If the bond amount is low enough to be covered by projected property tax values, then taxes would not increase.