The 2023 Senior Awards Night for Marshall High School saw the presentations of thousands of dollars of scholarship funds for students attending college after graduation.
Friends and family of the 2023 Marshall High School seniors gathered on Monday at the school auditorium for the senior awards night where a wide range of scholarships were presented to the winners as they prepare for college. The Master of Ceremonies and Associate Principal Nakena Bayless introduced the presenters of each scholarship after a welcome by Senior Counselor Melanie Hudson and Go Center Director Heather Hill and opening remarks by Principal Matt Gregory.
“It has been a privilege to work with these young men and women, and it is a pleasure to appreciate and reward each of them for their hard work,” said Hudson. “I know they’re going to do great and wonderful things.”
The scholarships and awards presented ranged from hundreds to thousands of dollars, and each student was presented with their scholarships at the front of the stage to applause from those in attendance.
The 2023 Senior Awards Night for Marshall High School comes just before the seniors are set to walk across the stage and graduate on May 19. Each scholarship presented included directions on how the students would be able to collect the funds they won to be used in their next academic goals following graduation.
“The Class of 2023 has had an experience unlike any class before it, or any class that will come after it, because they kind of had half of a freshman year and then from that point on were wondering if the world would ever be the same again,” said Gregory. “But here we are, back to as normal as it can possibly be, and that’s a lesson you could take with you in life. It doesn’t matter how things start, as long as you learn lessons and apply them along the way, things are going to work out just fine.”
As well as the various scholarships presented, there were also other recognitions as well including military enlistees, the Top Ten percent, the Who’s Who award, National Honor Society and National Arts Honor Society.
“We’re so proud of these kids and it’s just a few days until they walk that stage on May 19th,” said Hill. “I know that we’re excited about that and we’re just so excited to honor them.”
The full list of scholarships and awards presented during the ceremony include:
- Brotze/Coker/Key/Ledbetter/Morrison/Roark-School Board Scholarships presented by Brad Burrist to Karina Cordova, Vinuth Gamage, Jaylon McFarland, and Mario Tovar
- J.W. “Billy” Westmoreland Jr Memorial Scholarship presented by Brad Burris to LaTravion Adams and Logan Presley
- Harrison County Texas Exes Scholarship presented by Jillian Keeney and Beckie Bates to Emily Patel, Julia Carlile, Alyson Roberson, and Karina Cordova
- Knights of Columbus Scholarship presented by Gene Roberts to Lareina Raymundo, Rubi Olvera, Yesenia Mendieta, Eduardo Fajardo, and Liobardo Fajardo
- Texas Bank and Trust Excellence in Education Scholarship presented by Brenda Brown to Emily Patel
- Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship presented by Heather Hill to Alyssa Vences
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Nu Omega Chapter Scholarship presented by Angela Fitzpatrick to A’laiah Allen and Are’Anna Gill
- Austin Bank Scholarship presented by Jeff Henderson to Vinuth Gamage
- Barney Canson Memorial Music Scholarship presented by Jack and Nancy Canson to Javontae Hall
- Carolyn Abney Memorial Scholarship Republican Women of Harrison County
- Cason Westmoreland Memorial Ag Scholarship, Cason Westmoreland Memorial Golf Scholarship, Cason Westmoreland Memorial Panola Scholarship presented by Brandon Smith to Kurt Griffin, Zachary Smith, and Kaylee Perez
- Cassandra and David Aaron Scholarship presented by David and Davisha Aaron to Are’Anna Gill and Keelyn Turner
- Cypress Junior Women’s Club presented by Leslie Hawsey to Bailey Glanton
- Farm City Week Scholarships presented by Thomas Beranek to Isabella Emery, Alyssa Vences, Jenifeer Aguilar, Jaylon McFarland, Eddie Fajardo, Lio Fajardo, Caitlyn Ellenburg, and Alyson Roberson
- National FFA Scholarships presented by Thomas Beranek to Alyssa Vences, Jaylon McFarland, and Jenifeer Aguilar
- Glory McCoy Memorial Scholarship presented by Crystal Stephens and Melanie McCoy Mitchell to Ja’Kayla Rusk
- Gray ’07- Paige Ruiz Memorial Scholarship presented by Remona Gray to Ashyia Wilder and Emanuel Martinez
- Greater Texas Foundation/Truitt Ingram Memorial presented by Heather Hill to Jonah Baird and Rashower Bennett-Jenkins
- Harrison County Aggie Moms Scholarship presented by Sydney Black to Isabella Emery and Mario Tovar
- Harrison County Retired Teachers presented by Gloria Jones to Alyssa Vences and Cirstyn Davis
- John Stuart Manly Foundation Scholarship presented by Randall E. Brown Julia Carlile, Isabella Emery, and Ethan Seals
- Komatsu You Scholarship presented by Kraig Green to Abran Alvarado
- The LDR Education Scholarship presented by Danielle Knox and the Jericho Community Center to A’laiah Allen, Jaylon McFarland, and Monica Ramirez
- Marshall Lion’s Club Scholarship presented by Pat Owens to Jaylon McFarland, Sandy Sanchez, and Carol Ann Williams
- Marshall Symphony League/Marshall Junior Symphony League Scholarship Scholarship presented by Jennifer Truelove to Javontae Hall, Susana Argote, and Carly Stewart
- McKool Smith Public Service Scholarship presented by Jennifer Truelove to Torrien Culberson, Are’Anna Gill, Carol Ann Williams, Trystan Stephens, and Daniella Contreras
- Marshall Art League Scholarship presented by Laura Merrill to Kimberly Gaspar and Rachael James
- Marshall Association of Band Supporters presented by Katherine Gauthier to Santiago Luna, Victor Garcia, and Edward Carbajal
- Maverick Baseball Booster Club Scholarship presented by Melissa Shaw to Kohren Clayborn, Conner Davis, Logan Presley, Logan Shepard, and Chandler Shields
- Maverick Football Booster Club Scholarship presented by Brandon Smith to Keshon Foster, Jaylon McFarland, Andrew Paul, Carson Combs, Zarchary Smith, Spencer Taylor, and Tony Kiel III
- Maverick Softball Booster Club Scholarship presented by Amanda Vanderburg and Amber Williams to Alyson Roberson
- Maverick Volleyball Booster Club Scholarship presented by Sarah Palmer to Alyson Roberson
- Mavette Booster Club Scholarship presented by Heather Carlile to A’laiah Allen, Kendall Bickerdike, Julia Carlile, Bailey Glanton, Kenleigh Lindemann, Emily Martinez, Yesenia Mendieta, Monica Ramirez, Cecilia Rodriguez, and Carol Ann Williams
- MHS Cheer Booster Club Scholarship presented by Jessica Ford to Karli Beavers and Trystan Stephens
- The Minnette and Y.A. Tittle Arete Scholarship presented by Richelle Langley to Jaylon McFarland
- MISD PTO Scholarship presented by Melissa Haynes to Emily Martinez
- Next Step Scholarship Sponsored by Mission Marshall presented by Carlton Burris to Abran Alvarado, Kimberly Gaspar, and Victor Garcia
- Optimist Club Award presented by Julie Brock to Alyson Roberson, Nathaly Tinoco, Are’Anna Gill, Jaylon McFarland, Levi Ford, and Mario Tovar
- Ozzetta Mason Pilot Scholarship presented by Vicky Amy to Anayia Jones
- Panola College Scholarship presented by Laura Wood to Beatriz Bedolla, Edward Carbajal, Iris Oviedo-Hernandez, Emily Ortega-Avelos, Flor Montes, Marisol Solache, Karlie Watson
- Panola College Mini Monet Art Show to Kimberly Gaspar and Monica Ramirez
- Rotary Club of Marshall Scholarship presented by Hannah Luce to Kendall Bickerdike, Zachary Smith, Carol Ann Williams, Alyssa Vences, Kimberly Gaspar, Marisol Solache, and Nathaly Tinoco
- Vera Bank presented by Glenn Bickerdike to Caitlyn Ellenburg
- Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Santa Maria No. 184 presented by Joanie Campbell to Sandy Sanchez and Nathaly Tinoco