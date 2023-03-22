A 16 year old student of Marshall Early Graduation high school was pronounced dead Sunday after a one person motorcycle accident.
Marshall Police and paramedics responded to a call around 7 p.m. Sunday regarding a motorcycle that had crashed into a tree in the 2300 block of North Franklin Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s family,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.