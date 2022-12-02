In October, the Marshall High School Student Council and Whitehouse Student Council teamed up to do a peanut butter and jelly drive. The goal was to come together at that game and reveal which school collected the most. Unfortunately due to weather, the Whitehouse Student Council didn’t attend the game, which crowned Marshall the winner. MHS student council members were able to donate 80 jars of peanut butter to Mission Marshall this week.
Marshall High School
Marshall High School students donate peanut butter to Mission Marshall
