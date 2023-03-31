The Marshall High School UIL academics teams competed in the UIL academics district meet in Whitehouse on Friday and Saturday.
Marshall students competed in current issues and events, ready writing, number sense, calculator applications, math, copyediting, spelling and vocabulary, science, social studies, editorial writing, headline writing, literary criticism and prose and poetry.
On Saturday, Vinuth Gamage, Walt Truelove, Denise Corona and Angie Pham competed in current issues and events, taking home first place as a team. Walt Truelove earned first place individually, Vinuth Gamage earned third place, Angie Pham earned fifth place and Denise Corona earned seventh place! Current events students will be advancing to the region competition in April.
On Friday, Jayden Townsend competed in headline writing and earned fifth place and an alternate spot for region. Mario Tovar competed in ready writing, earning a fifth place medal and an alternate spot for region.