Marshall High School’s theater students are set to perform their upcoming competition play for the community on March 19, 20 and 21 at the Marshall High School Auditorium.
“Children of a Lesser God,” is a drama the upcoming Marshall High School theater students will perform on Thursday at their district One Act Play competition.
Soon after, the community will get a chance to see the play the students have been working on since December to learn. The play is set to be performed at 7 p.m. on March 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. on March 21 at the Marshall High School auditorium.
Tickets are $5 per person and will be available for purchase at the door. The auditorium is limited to 50 percent capacity so first come will be first served and guests must wear a mask in the auditorium.
This year’s show is a switch up for the One Act Play theater students — made up of seven cast members and seven crew members this year — as Marshall High School Theater Director Kyle Nichols said the group usually performs comedies.
“I had first read this script about 10 years ago and loved it and I came across it again not too long ago,” Nichols said Monday during dress rehearsals. “I have been wanting to do this play for a long time and I felt these students could rise to the challenge.”
Marshall High School juniors Joseph Glawson and Gracie Mireles play the romantic lead characters James Leeds and Sarah Norman in the play and they said they have enjoyed the challenge of a more dramatic show.
“I like that it’s more of a heartfelt show,” Mireles said. “It’s definitely been a challenge.”
The biggest challenge was learning a new language.
“The play is about a speech teacher, James, who goes to teach at a school for the deaf,” Nichols said. “He’s teaching them how to speak and he meets a deaf woman and they began a relationship.”
The relationship is strained due to tensions that arise from trying to combine his hearing world with her deaf world.
“I’ve always picked these kind of lighthearted, humorous plays for One Act Play but wanted to pick something this year that had more artistic weight because I really believe these students can step up to the challenge.”
In a year that’s already been filled with challenges for the students, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to the snow storms last month, to boil water notices across the city and school district, Nichols said these students have endured.
Nichols had to teach the cast sing language and had them study American Sign Language textbooks and watch learning videos.
“Learning sign language to play my character was hard in the beginning,” Mireles said. “I had to learn to be more expressive and adopt those mannerisms.”
Glawson too had to learn the language to communicate with Mireles’ character on stage.
“This is my second year to participate in One Act Play and this show is definitely a lot harder, but I like that my character has a good sense of humor and is always making jokes,” he said.
The students said they’re nervous but excited to compete on Thursday.
“We love our kids,” Co-Director Samantha Damon said. “It’s been a hard year for them and they’ve been through a lot but they’ve been working very hard and they have impressed us.”