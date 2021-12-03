Marshall High School theatre students are preparing to take viewers of their fall play, “Alice in Wonderland,” down the rabbit hole and the comedy is sure to provide a good time for all.
The play is set to debut at 7 p.m. today at Marshall High School’s newly renovated auditorium which celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday with the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.
The play will also show again at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per student and are available at the door or in advance online at the theatre’s website at www.onthestage.tickets/show/marshall-high-school/alice-in-wonderland-down-the-rabbit-hole-18614/
Those who can’t attend the play can donate to the theatre program by visiting the theatre’s website.
Marshall High School’s new Theatre Director Christopher Turner, who began with the district in July after coming from Wichita Falls, said he selected the classic, “Alice in Wonderland,” play for the group’s fall play for many reasons.
“This is my first year here and I wanted to select a play that we could show to the whole community,” Turner said Thursday. “This is a modern take on a classic fairytale and we have a larger audience with this play. This is a comedy that’s entertaining for the whole family. We’re also trying to recruit more middle school students into the theatre program and by selecting a play they’ve actually heard of before, we can draw their interest as well.”
In fact, Turner brought a new concept with him to Marshall High School’s theatre program, he had 30 middle school theatre students come see the show for free on Tuesday.
“We’re really trying to recruit more students and get them interested in theatre,” Turner said.
The early exposure to theatre, beginning in the sixth grade now at Marshall ISD, allows students to learn about theatre at an earlier age and allows them to develop skills and interest before they reach Marshall High School.
Turner said the show is performed by nine cast members, many of whom play at least three characters each and the highly technical production also relies on five crew members.
“We have a lot of new theatre students in the play this year so this is a great play, a comedy, that will let them see how everything comes together to make a production work, from the cast and the crew, to the costumes and the props and set design.”
Turner said his students are excited to perform in the newly renovated auditorium which recently received new paint, new flooring and new seating.
“We can seat 523 now I believe and the venue is beautiful,” Turner said. “We also had lighting and sound equipment upgrades last year and we will definitely be taking advantage of the new lighting equipment in the play this week. It’s so nice to have our guests come watch us in such a nice and aesthetically pleasing, professional venue.”
Next up, the theatre students are already beginning to host auditions for the UIL One Act Play competitions that will begin next spring.
“We actually begin rehearsals for One Act Play in January,” Turner said. “We will do a comedy and a drama, though we haven’t announced the plays yet.”
To follow the Marshall High School theatre program and support them financially, visit the theatre’s website.