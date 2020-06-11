Though this year’s Marshall High School seniors have missed many milestones and traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the class of 2020’s senior year short, the Marshall ISD Education Foundation on Tuesday made sure one tradition remained. The class was able to celebrate the annual Maverick Honors 2020 dinner which honors the class’ top 10 percent and the teachers who made a lasting impact.
Twenty-six Marshall High School seniors that make up the class of 2020’s top 10 percent, gathered with their friends and family members at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall to recognize the teachers that influenced them the most during their time in high school.
The annual event is hosted by the Marshall ISD Education Foundation and serves as a fundraiser for their grants to teachers program.
Originally, the event was scheduled for early May but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold.
“We made the decision early on to postpone this instead of canceling it because we really wanted to celebrate our seniors,” Foundation member and Maverick Honors 2020 co-coordinator Melissa Haynes said. “We wanted to show them how much the community cares about them. We decided to have it outdoors where every family could have their own table to sit together. It was really important for us to have this event for our seniors and it was important we do it safely.”
The Hawaiian themed event, catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse, allowed each senior to explain why the teacher they selected left a lasting impact on them before the teacher received a token of appreciation.
Also during the event, seniors Carolyn Heard and Davion Williams received $500 scholarships, the Peacemaker Award, from the Marshall Ministerial Alliance for the work they’ve done in their home churches.
The foundation also debuted an video for the class of 2020, which contained a compilation of Marshall High School graduations from 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010 offering encouraging words for the class of 2020.
The foundation also recognized this year’s Marshall ISD Distinguished Alumnus Cassie Hudson, a 2008 Maverick graduate who lives in Denton and serves as a data analyst at the University of North Texas.
This year’s Spirit Award winners were the creators of Maverick University, Sam Baxter, Penny and Steve Carlile and Celia and Ken Carlile.
The event is made possible by the foundation’s sponsors including: TrueLove Law Firm, PLLC, East Texas Baptist University, Genesis Primecare, McKool Smith, AEP/SWEPCO, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall, Ted and Angela Huffines, Love Cosmetic & General Dentistry, Fidelity, AutoBody Express, East Texas Professional Credit Union, Edward Jones Brad Howlett, Law Office of Michael C. Smith, Palmer Law Firm, Texas State Rep. Chris Paddie, ELTEC, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman and the Marshall News Messenger.
The Marshall High School graduation is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Maverick Stadium.